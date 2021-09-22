MONTREAL -- This week Montreal officially has its first full closure of a school in the fourth wave. All 530 students at a school in Ahuntsic-Cartierville were sent home after what the school described as “several” infections.

Sainte-Odile Elementary School, located on Depatie Street, was asked by public health to close for the rest of the week.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday and obtained by CTV News, the closure will last until Sept. 24, this Friday.

A virtual-classwork system hasn’t yet fully gotten up and running.

To ensure the school’s 530 students don't miss out on class work, those who needed computers to do work from home have now received them and virtual follow-ups will start tomorrow, said Alain Perron, a spokesperson from the school service centre.

He did not answer a question about how many students have tested positive.

Though hundreds of schools have had COVID-19 infections so far this year and have sent home classrooms, there’s only been one other full elementary school that has closed: Coeur-Immacule, in Sherbrooke.

It was shuttered on Monday, and most children were permitted to return today, school officials say, with the exception of eight groups that must remain in isolation.

At Sainte-Odile, public health is asking all parents to bring their kids for COVID-19 tests, even if they aren’t considered high-risk, and to notify the school when the test is complete and when the results come back.

While the closure is only expected to last through Friday, the letter to parents assured them that children who are infected or deemed high-risk will be required to do a longer quarantine period.