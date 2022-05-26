EMSB to launch legal challenge against Bill 96

Another group has announced it will launch a legal challenge against Quebec's controversial language reform law that was passed in the provincial legislature earlier this week.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) announced late Thursday evening it has hired a legal firm to help it contest the validity of Bill 96, An Act Respecting French.

Not all members on the council of commissioners were on board with the idea, however, as some voiced their opposition during a meeting Thursday night, citing the costs associated with the legal fight.

The EMSB said in a news release that Bill 96 violates the constitutional rights of Quebecers.

"The EMSB believes that Bill 96 violates the English-speaking community’s right to management and control of its educational institutions under s. 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms," the release stated.

"I wish to invite other anglophone institutions and any organization interested in basic human rights to join or support this legal proceeding," said board chairman, Joe Ortona, in the release.

As the bill was passed in a 78-29 vote Tuesday, it was also revealed that a committee of high-profile Quebec lawyers is preparing to launch a legal challenge of their own that could land all the way at the United Nations.

Constitutional lawyer Julius Grey called the new law "the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen," in an interview with CTV News this week. For Grey, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms "becomes a mere suggestion" with the ruling CAQ government's repeated use of the notwithstanding clause to shield Bill 96 — as well as Bill 21 — from constitutional challenges.

The federal justice minister, David Lametti, also said this week his government is prepared to get involved in challenging the bill. "We will be there to deliver our arguments," if the bill reaches the Supreme Court of Canada, Lametti said.

The François Legault government has said the legislation is needed to protect and promote French, which he says is on the decline in Quebec. The law has come under fire for, among other things, granting new powers for the province's language watchdog to conduct searches and seizures without a warrant, requiring new immigrants to communicate with the government only in French after living in Quebec for six months, and capping enrolment at English-language CEGEPs. There are also concerns, even among the legal community, surrounding access to health care in English under the provisions of the legislation.