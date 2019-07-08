

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





The English Montreal school board has lost its legal bid for an injunction to block the transfer of two schools to a French-community controlled board.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge used special cabinet powers to transfer John Paul I and General Vanier schools to the Commission Scolaire de la Pointe de l'Ile.

The EMSB went to court seeking an emergency injunction to delay the transfer until another school year, but on Monday a Quebec Superior Court judge denied the EMSB's request for a judicial stay to stop the transfer

In his ruling the judge decided that the school transfer was considered a serious legal question and that the EMSB would face a serious loss.

However the judge rule there was no urgency in the EMSB's request, and that the CSPI would also face harm if the schools were not transferred.

The ruling does note that the provincial government did not make a serious attempt to consult the English-speaking community, and that the CSPI had no incentive to negotiate because of the government's telegraphing of its decision.

EMSB Board chair Angela Mancini said that the board will look at other legal options because the transfer appears to violate section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights.



“This denial of the stay / injunction is in no way an indication of the validity and substance of our case as a minority English language community. We have constitutional rights. And as such, we are considering all legal options available to us,” said Mancini in a statement.

The court decision means the two schools will be transferred to the CSPI and the French Board will begin teaching classes there this fall.

Meanwhile the EMSB be will begin implementing its plan B for the affected students.

That means students from John Paul I high school will go to Laurier MacDonald high school, and students and staff from General Vanier elementary will go to Pierre de Coubertin.



- With files from Amanda Kline