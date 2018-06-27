Elderly woman pinned by own car in Cote-St-Luc
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 12:55PM EDT
An 87-year-old woman in Cote-St-Luc is in critical condition after being pinned to a concrete pillar in an underground garage by her own car on Wednesday.
The incident happened in a building on MacDonald Ave. near Isabella.
At 9:00 a.m., the victim parked her car in her usual spot. She neglected to put the car in park before exiting, leaving it in reverse. The car then rolled into her, pushing her against the pillar.
A janitor witnessed the accident and was able to push the car enough to free the woman.
Police said the woman was breathing but suffering from internal injuries due to the weight of the car.
Latest Montreal News
- Almost a quarter of Quebec long-term care facilities not up to standard: study
- Get ready for some Canada Day weekend heat, temps to reach mid-30s
- Concordia's response to sexual misconduct allegations disappointed victims: study
- Prince William meets young Israelis in coastal Tel Aviv
- Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson dead: source