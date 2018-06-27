

CTV Montreal





An 87-year-old woman in Cote-St-Luc is in critical condition after being pinned to a concrete pillar in an underground garage by her own car on Wednesday.

The incident happened in a building on MacDonald Ave. near Isabella.

At 9:00 a.m., the victim parked her car in her usual spot. She neglected to put the car in park before exiting, leaving it in reverse. The car then rolled into her, pushing her against the pillar.

A janitor witnessed the accident and was able to push the car enough to free the woman.

Police said the woman was breathing but suffering from internal injuries due to the weight of the car.