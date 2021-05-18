MONTREAL -- A nurse who works at the Quebec hospital where Joyce Echaquan died last year told a coroner's inquest on Tuesday there is a perception among her colleagues that Indigenous people are alcoholics or drug addicts.

The inquest is investigating the death of Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven who filmed herself at the hospital northeast of Montreal as female staff were heard insulting and mocking her not long before she died last Sept. 28.

The nurse, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was first on the stand Tuesday and told the inquiry she had never witnessed any negative comments by staff toward Indigenous patients. But she revised her testimony after pointed questioning from coroner Gehane Kamel, admitting there were issues between the Atikamekw community and workers at the hospital in Joliette, Que.

"In my opinion, I think there is a problem with the Joliette hospital with the (Atikamekw) community," the nurse said, adding there was a perception among her colleagues that those patients have problems with alcohol and drugs.

Kamel said she welcomed the honesty from the witness, one of four nurses and an orderly testifying on Day 4 of the public hearings in Trois-Rivieres, Que., located between Montreal and Quebec City. From the onset of the inquiry, Kamel has said the behaviour and attitude of hospital staff toward Echaquan are integral to understanding the circumstances of her death.

"Maybe you are the first step toward this reconciliation," Kamel said. "I hope that those who follow you (to the stand) will be able to sit before me and tell me this."

The same nurse testified that on evening before her death, Echaquan had asked to be restrained to the hospital bed.

Echaquan's relatives have testified they were shocked to find her body in restraints after she had died. Family members have told the inquiry that Echaquan had told them she didn't like to be restrained at the hospital.

Dr. Jacques Ramsay, who is assisting Kamel, told the inquiry he had never heard of a patient asking to be restrained. The nurse, however, insisted that Echaquan had asked for the restraints, adding that the patient said they calmed her.

Another witness, a nursing assistant who had monitored Echaquan overnight and into the morning when she died, told the inquiry she noticed nothing alarming about the patient's behaviour. The nurse said Echaquan had a shower and slept much of the night.

That nursing assistant said that in 12 years on the job, she had never heard derogatory comments by colleagues about Indigenous patients.

Kamel has said she finds it hard to fathom everything was perfect at the hospital, where members of the Atikamekw community from Manawan, Que., have said they're fearful of seeking treatment and where staff have been required to watch a three-hour video about the community's history and culture.

On Monday, Kamel urged honesty from participants after hospital staff testified they weren't aware or witnessed derogatory comments toward Indigenous patients or other minorities.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.