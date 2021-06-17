MONTREAL -- A cyberattack on the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal compromised the information in nine patient files.

The CIUSSS said in a press release on Thursday that the documents were related to complaints that have been processed since 2014.

Files of medical residents who completed internships between 2003 and 2021 were also taken.

The CIUSSS said that because of “rapid intervention,” cyber security experts were consulted and said the risks of the stolen data being used for malicious reasons was “very low.”

In the press release, they said the experts confirmed there has been no malicious presence on the network since June 5.

All individuals affected by he breach have been contacted by CIUSSS teams, and telephone support and an Equifax monitoring service will be available to them.

They added that surveillance and control measures are in place to “avoid any risk of recurrence.”

Last October, cyber attacks struck the computer network of the CIUSSS de Center-Ouest-de-L'Ile-de-Montreal, which forced the network to be shut down to protect data.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2021.