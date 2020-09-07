Advertisement
LDT's latest trophy is bigger than the Super Bowl: a 500 lb tuna
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 9:57PM EDT
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif posts with a 500 pound bluefin tuna he caught while vacationing near Gaspe. (Photo: Instagram)
MONTREAL -- Quebec's most beloved doctor/NFL player might have yet another career ahead of him: fisherman.
On Monday, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif posted some photos and videos to Instagram of his ongoing vacation in Gaspe. Included were a series of him tossing bait into the water off the coast of Perce and then reeling in his prize: a 500 pound bluefin tuna.
It's been an eventful trip for the lineman: over the weekend, he also took to social media to document his hunt for his missing Super Bowl ring.