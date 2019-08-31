Featured Video
Drums ring out in Kanesatake for the annual pow wow
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 5:46PM EDT
Drums and dance highlight the Pow Wow of Kanesatake that runs through the weekend in a celebration of the community's Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) culture.
The celebration brings out hundreds every year to the community and started as a way to build bridges after the 1990 Oka Crisis.
The pow wow has been re-launched twice since 1990, and is held at the end of August every year.