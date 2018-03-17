

CTV Montreal





The Sud-Ouest borough will be subject to some major road obstacles this weekend, mainly on the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges, the Bonaventure Expressway, and the Champlain Bridge.

The Transport Ministry is expecting "significant' congestion when 9 of 12 lanes on the Turcot Interchange close for this, and every upcoming weekend until the end of June.

Authorities recommend that users avoid this secotr, or plan their trips by consulting Quebec 511.

As an alternative, drivers should use the Victoria and Jacques Cartier bridges and the Lafontaine tunnell to enter the Island of Montreal.