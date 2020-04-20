MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 screening clinic at Place des Festivals in downtown Montreal is being taken down Monday and transferred to the Hotel-Dieu emergency department, health officials said.

Th health and social services agency in charge of the south central part of the Island of Montreal (CIUSSS) said in a news release that “community transmission now generates the most cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, which is why a new approach to screening is being implemented.”

The CIUSSS advises those with flu, gastrointestinal or COVID-19 symptoms to call 514-644-4545 or 1-877-644-4545 for an assessment that will result in being directed to the correct clinic if necessary.

The CIUSSS will be screening the following patients first: