MONTREAL -- About 3,658 people showed up to be tested for COVID-19 on the first day Montreal’s screening facility opened at Place des Festivals.

Of those people, 2,172 people were tested and 1,486 people were turned away.

The clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., is available to people who arrive by car or on foot, without an appointment.

Each person will first undergo a preliminary evaluation for symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

If they present with symptoms of the virus, the person will be directed to the testing facility. If they don’t need to be tested, the person will be allowed to go home.

Test results will be made available between 24 to 72 hours, with officials estimating they have the capability to perform 2,000 to 2,500 tests each day.