LONGUEUIL -- The province's food safety officials are warning the public not to eat dried Italian sausages sold by a Longueuil butcher.

A recall order has been issued for dried Italian mild sausage was sold until Nov. 21 in four-packs of varying weights by Centre des Viandes F. Iasenza, at 1030 Curé-Poirier Blvd. West. The operator cooperated in a voluntary recall as a precaution.

Officials from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Ministry (MAPAQ) say the recall was issued because the meat had not been prepared and packaged in a way that would ensure it is safe.

The product was sold until Nov. 21, inclusive, and only at that establishment. It was sold in vacuum packaging and refrigerated.

The product's label includes the product's name and 'Centre des Viandes F. Iasenza – Depuis 1981'

Anyone who has this product should not consume it and can either return it or throw it away.

Even if the affected product doesn't show signs of spoilage or odour, eating it may represent a health risk.

No illnesses have reported in association with this food recall, said MAPAQ.



More details here.