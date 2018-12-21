Featured Video
Dramatic video: No arrests after truck pushes car on Highway 40
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 9:23PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 21, 2018 9:27PM EST
A dramatic collision caught on video between a truck and a car this week did not result in any arrest, says the Surete du Quebec.
The collision between a 16-metre tractor-trailer truck and car occurred on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Highway 40 East near kilometre 65 and near Highway 520, not far from the Decarie Circle.
A video posted on Facebook by Jeffrey Mota shows the driver’s side of the car being pushed by the truck as nearby drivers honk with alarm.
SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told CTV a witness told police at the scene that it seems the car cut the truck off.
There were no injuries, only material damage. She could not say if police issued any tickets to the drivers involved.
As for possible criminal charges, she said the SQ will review the video and it might yet be considered.
Usually, such charges would be evident at the scene, but Bilodeau said proving a charge of dangerous driving on anyone’s part under Quebec’s Highway Safety Code requires proving intent, and that requires a lot of evidence.
Latest Montreal News
- Human rights body probing reports Inuit kids punished for speaking Inuktitut
- St. Jacques Bridge has re-opened (partially)
- There are 15 per cent more heart attacks on Christmas Eve than a typical day: study
- Man who called Quebec City police officer 'douchebag' ordered to pay $150 fine
- CTV Montreal's Year in Review 2018