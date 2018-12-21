

A dramatic collision caught on video between a truck and a car this week did not result in any arrest, says the Surete du Quebec.

The collision between a 16-metre tractor-trailer truck and car occurred on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Highway 40 East near kilometre 65 and near Highway 520, not far from the Decarie Circle.

A video posted on Facebook by Jeffrey Mota shows the driver’s side of the car being pushed by the truck as nearby drivers honk with alarm.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told CTV a witness told police at the scene that it seems the car cut the truck off.

There were no injuries, only material damage. She could not say if police issued any tickets to the drivers involved.

As for possible criminal charges, she said the SQ will review the video and it might yet be considered.

Usually, such charges would be evident at the scene, but Bilodeau said proving a charge of dangerous driving on anyone’s part under Quebec’s Highway Safety Code requires proving intent, and that requires a lot of evidence.