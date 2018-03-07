

CTV Montreal





Dozens of people were forced from their homes when a fire broke out in a Ville Marie building on Tuesday night.

Fire officials said a call was placed at 8:20 p.m. about the fire in the Alexandre De Seve complex.

Around 35 homes were evacuated.

Firefighters said the fire began in a third floor apartment and quickly moved to the roof. The fire is being investigated as suspicious.

No injuries were reported.