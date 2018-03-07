Dozens of homes evacuated in Ville Marie fire
A fire in an Alexandre De Seve apartment complex forced the evacuation of roughly 35 homes on Tue., March 6, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 10:38AM EST
Dozens of people were forced from their homes when a fire broke out in a Ville Marie building on Tuesday night.
Fire officials said a call was placed at 8:20 p.m. about the fire in the Alexandre De Seve complex.
Around 35 homes were evacuated.
Firefighters said the fire began in a third floor apartment and quickly moved to the roof. The fire is being investigated as suspicious.
No injuries were reported.