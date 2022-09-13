Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Montrealers are battling overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday after an afternoon of heavy rainfall.
According to Environment Canada, total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 millimetres are expected by Wednesday morning.
Service is disrupted at the Square-Victoria-OACI metro station due to flooding, which caused significant delays along the Orange Line.
"No train can stop at this station in both directions. The service on the rest of the line remains regular," reads a Tweet from the orange Line account.
Around 7 p.m., the STM tweeted that service was gradually resuming on the line.
ROAD CLOSURES
Meanwhile, the downpour forced road closures across the city.
Autoroute 19 was temporarily closed northbound from Henri-Bourassa Boulevard. The highway is now back in operation, but with only the northbound lane open.
In addition, a lane was closed on the Metropolitan Expressway at Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard. The lane has been reopened.
Twitter users reported streets overflowing with water, while residents in St. Leonard told CTV News their basements were completely flooded.
This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from The Canadian Press.
