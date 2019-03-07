

The Canadian Press





Owners of environmentally friendly vehicles in Dorval will get a helping hand from the city.

The city will offer financial assistance for the purchase of electric vehicles and the installation of a fast-charging station.

The program is retroactive to Jan. 1 and allows for a 50 per cent rebate for the cost of installing a 240 volt charging terminal. The maximum rebate amount was set at $500.

To qualify, the installation must be in a building located in Dorval that’s owned by the applicant and which constitutes their primary residence. One only refund per residence is allowed.

City officials said Dorval is the first municipality on the Island of Montreal to offer this kind of financial assistance. Mayor Edgar Rouleau said he hopes the program will encourage more drivers to choose a more eco-friendly mode of transportation than gasoline or diesel cars.