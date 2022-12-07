Dollarama sees another strong quarter as demand for consumable products continues
Dollarama Inc. recorded another strong quarter as inflationary pressures continue to drive consumer demand for consumable products at the discount retailer.
The Montreal-based retailer raised its comparable-store sales growth guidance Wednesday as it reported that its third-quarter profit and sales were up compared with a year ago.
During a call with analysts, Dollarama's chief financial officer J.P. Towner said the retailer saw a third consecutive quarter of "higher than historical demand" for consumable products, a category that includes food as well as items such as laundry detergent that can only be used once.
"Canadians from all walks of life continue to seek value in lower prices on the goods they need," he said.
The company cited current economic conditions as a significant factor in the demand from new customers as food prices have increased faster than overall price growth figures through much of the year, peaking with 11.4 per cent increase in August.
During the call, Dollarama's chief executive officer Neil Rossy said convenient store locations and low costs will retain the discount retailer's new customer base.
"Our value promise and a high inflation environment is even more relevant as consumers juggle the pressure on their wallets and adjust their spending strategies," said Rossy.
As Dollarama, traditionally known for prices between $1.25 and $2.50, continues to stock additional items up to $5, Rossy said the rollout has gone as planned and the company has yet to receive negative feedback regarding the higher prices.
The discount retailer opened 18 new store locations in its third quarter for a year-to-date total of 41 net new stores.
"We expect a busy Q4 on the real estate front and remain on track to reach our full-year target of 60 to 70 net new stores," said Rossy.
RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Irene Nattel said in a report that the company's third-quarter results reflect Dollarama's "strong value positioning for consumers, particularly sought after in the current high inflation environment."
Dollarama reported earnings of $201.6 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Oct. 30, compared with a profit of $183.4 million or 61 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
In its guidance for the year, Dollarama says it now expects comparable-store sales growth for its current financial year to be in a range of 9.5 to 10.5 per cent compared with earlier expectations for a range of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent.
The company also narrowed its guidance for its annual gross margin as a percentage of sales to a range of 43.1 to 43.6 per cent compared with earlier expectations for a range of 42.9 to 43.9 per cent.
Sales for the quarter totalled $1.29 billion, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier.
Comparable-store sales rose 10.8 per cent as the number of transactions climbed 10.3 per cent and the average transaction size gained 0.4 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Camilla 'wants to do things in her own way,' royal expert says
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Conservatives come to AG's defence after Liberal minister suggests benefit report was politically influenced
National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier is facing calls from Conservatives to apologize for suggesting that Tuesday's auditor general report indicating that billions of dollars in COVID-19 benefits went to those who were ineligible was influenced by political pressure.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors: FBI
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege.
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
There have never been so many renters in Canada, RBC report says
Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.
Toronto
-
Ford to Crombie, mayors criticizing housing law: 'Get on board' and 'stop whining'
The mayor of Mississauga and other municipal leaders who have voiced opposition to a new provincial housing law need to 'get on board' and 'stop whining,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday in an unprompted burst of criticism.
-
Toronto woman 'livid' after police allegedly told her to 'call the mayor' during home invasion attempt
A Toronto woman says she is “livid” after an officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) allegedly told her to “call the mayor” while an intruder attempted to break into her home Monday night.
-
Ontario dominates the top 100 'most beloved' restaurants in Canada for 2022
Nearly 50 Ontario restaurants cracked this top 100 list for the best restaurants in Canada this year.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
-
Cape Breton seniors who lost long-time home in fire overwhelmed by community support
A Cape Breton couple is counting their blessings after making it out of their long-time home that was destroyed by fire on Monday.
-
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
London
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys Huron County barns
Flames still flicker from an early morning blaze that claimed a trio of barns on a farm near Holmesville, Ont. on Wednesday. 14 cattle and nine chickens perished in the fire, and damages are estimated at between $2 million to $3 million.
-
Dash cam footage captures meteor streak across London, Ont. sky
A London resident observed an out of this world sight while driving home last week, with his dash cam capturing a fireball streaking across the night sky.
-
Sarnia police say missing men cases not linked as waterfront search conducted
OPP divers are searching the waterfront in Sarnia, Ont. for two missing men on Wednesday. Dustin Ireson, 33, and Trevor Morley-Wood, 40, have been missing since November, and police said both men were last seen near the water.
Northern Ontario
-
New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week
It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.
-
Driver collided with three police cruisers after hitting spike belt
A 27-year-old driver is facing several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 400 north of Parry Sound, hitting a spike belt and crashing into three police cruisers.
-
Group from northern Ont. wins $1M, will split it 27 ways
A group of friends who have been buying lottery tickets together for 10 years won $1 million in the Aug. 26 Encore draw. In all, 27 people bought tickets together, most of them from the Timmins or Greater Sudbury area.
Calgary
-
'Different set of rules than apply to the rest of us': Smith wants federal carbon tax plan answers
"It's absurd to me that SUV drivers in Quebec are going to have cheaper gasoline and diesel prices than Alberta where we produce the product and refine it," said Premier Danielle Smith.
-
SUV runs into townhouse garage in northwest Calgary
An SUV ran into a townhouse Wednesday.
-
Elections Alberta hands $500 penalty to McLean for taking illegal contributions
Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean has been handed a $500 fine for accepting in-kind donations from businesses during the 2021 campaign.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash in Cambridge results in oil spill
Hespeler Road in Cambridge remains closed between Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road for a fatal collision investigation.
-
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
-
Two new affordable housing projects announced in Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo has announced two affordable housing projects in Kitchener that will provide a combined 51 new units.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver clinics offering walk-in flu vaccines for kids during 'blitz'
Health authorities in Metro Vancouver are opening drop-in clinics for kids under 12 to get the flu vaccine, as the province launches a so-called "blitz" in response to an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations.
-
Homicide investigation leads police to abandoned East Vancouver home
Police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide that could be linked to an abandoned home in East Vancouver.
-
New B.C. cabinet includes 15 women, 7 people of colour
B.C. Premier David Eby has unveiled his new cabinet, which includes some fresh faces and several ministers who will be shifting responsibilities.
Edmonton
-
$9K demanded from Edmontonians targeted by 'grandparent scam': police
Two more people have been arrested by Edmonton police in connection to so-called grandparent scams.
-
Police issue warning about violent offender released in Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
-
Snow maze, skating with Santa, New Years Eve party planned at ICE District this month
The ICE District has announced a packed calendar of events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, to celebrate winter solstice, Christmas, and New Years Eve.
Windsor
-
Over-budget bid for streetscaping project forces first tough decision for new Essex council
A Streetscape project along the main drag of the Town of Essex is in jeopardy after council learned Monday the bids came back more than 50 per cent over budget.
-
Three charged in east Windsor home invasion
Three people have been charged for allegedly breaking into an east Windsor home Monday while a woman was inside.
-
Man in custody after heavy police presence on Parent Avenue
Windsor police are informing the public about a heavy police presence on Parent Avenue.
Regina
-
Sask. legislation to increase authority over cannabis retail, bylaw enforcement on First Nations
The provincial government is amending legislation in a move that officials say will increase self-governance for First Nations.
-
Sask. temperature records broken in early December cold snap
Multiple temperature records were broken as wind chill values reached minus 50 in Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning, as a high-pressure system moved through the prairies, bringing cold arctic air and clear skies with it.
-
Province says it made hundreds of conditional offers to Filipino nurses on recruitment mission
The provincial government said it made 128 conditional offers to registered nurses in the Philippines while on a recruitment mission to the south Asian nation, as it tries to ease strain on the province’s health care system.
Ottawa
-
New Ottawa city manager vows to restore trust after damning LRT report
Ottawa's interim city manager is vowing to restore the public's trust after a damning report on the city's problem-plagued LRT system identified 'egregious violations of the public trust.'
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Saskatoon
-
Air Canada cuts flights to Calgary from Saskatchewan
Starting in mid-January Air Canada will no longer be offering direct flights to and from Calgary for the province's two biggest airports.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Sask. premier has 56% approval rating: poll
At 56 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the second highest approval rating amongst the Canadian provinces, according to a recent poll.