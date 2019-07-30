

CTV Montreal Staff





Ten days after a dog bit a four-year-old boy in Chateauguay, the SPCA Rousillon and Chateauguay police went to seize the animal only to learn it had already been shipped out of the province.

According to the father of the victim, "the dog is gone and won't be returning home ever."

Authorities went to take the dog from its owner on Monday evening only to learn it had already been sent back to the original shelter in Barrie, Ontario.

That shelter, Golden Rescue, brought the dog from Egypt, where the animal was being raised for its meet, to Canada several months ago.

Golden Rescue will now assess the dog and determine what will happen next.

"The Golden has been returned. We have spoken to the police, who have spoken to the SPCA and they are satisfied with the steps we have taken with regard to the dog and they have indicated that they consider the case closed," said a spokesperson from Golden Rescue.

Multiple complaints before seizure

The seizure and examination comes after multiple complaints from Corey Sexton, the boy's father, after the Golden Retriever attacked the boy and bit his face on July 17.

Police finally visited Sexton at his home on July 29, telling him they did not come earlier because Sexton never filed a written report of the attack.

According to Sexton police realized the severity of the attack on Monday after seeing photographs of his son's injuries.

"When they saw the photos they were shaken up also," said Sexton. "They didn't believe that it was that, to that severity, because the photos clearly indicate a lot of damage."

Sexton's son was left with a large gash in his cheek that needed multiple stitches. More than a week after the attack, he was readmitted to the Montreal Children's Hospital on Sunday after his wound became infected.

The infection is being treated, but the boy will require plastic surgery to avoid disfigurement.

Chateauguay Mayor Pierre Paul Routhier said the delay in the police taking a report was because of a miscommunication after the hospital failed to inform the city of the attack.

"I know what the police are all about, they have to get a report, they have to get a complain or something of that nature. But if someone is calling a police department saying 'I don't want to file a complaint, I just want to inform you,' that information should be sufficient in order for police to get something going," he said.

Children asked to pet dog

The dog attack happened on July 17 outside the Sexton home.

The boy and his older brother were playing basketball on their driveway when their neighbour and her Golden Retriever walked by their house on a morning walk.

Sexton says his son, who loves dogs, approached the owner and asked him if he could pet his dog. The owner said yes.

After petting him for a while "the dog just snapped, and bit him right in the face," Sexton said.

Sexton rushed his son to hospital and then called Chateauguay police, but more than a week later the dog still had not been evaluated by authorities.

The dog's owner, Janice Stephens, rescued the animal from Egypt several months ago, and since the attack had been making the dog wear a muzzle when outdoors.