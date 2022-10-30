Divers in water searching for missing baby in Laval river

The search for the one-month-old baby was resumed Sunday morning in the waters of the Mille-Îles River in Laval.

The baby has been missing since his mother's vehicle plunged into the river on Friday, around 4:15 p.m., in the Laval-sur-le-Lac sector of the island north of Montreal.

The mother and a 4-year-old girl, who were also in the vehicle, were rescued.

As was the case the day before, teams from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are helping Laval police and fire department with the search.

The SQ is on the scene with a helicopter and divers.

"In addition, we have a search specialist and his team who are there to coordinate. There is also an amphibious argo boat (ATV) that will be on the water also from the Sûreté du Québec," said Laval police (SPL) spokesperson constable Érika Landry.

Laval police and firefighters are also on the scene to sweep the water and the banks, using various boats and the dog handler.

"We are asking citizens who live along the banks of the Mille-Îles River to check the banks," said Landry, noting that the boy's body may have travelled several kilometres.

VOLUNTARY ACT HYPOTHESIS TO BE CONFIRMED

It was still unclear Sunday morning whether the hypothesis that the woman voluntarily drove her vehicle into the river could explain the tragedy or at least be ruled out of the scenarios examined.

The woman, aged 40, has still not been met by the police.

"The mother is still in hospital," said Landry. "She is still in a condition where she is not able to be met. However, the girl is doing well. She was discharged from the hospital late Friday evening."

It was a 9-1-1 call on Friday, at about 4:45 p.m., that reported the presence of a partially submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Des Érables Street and Saint-Antoine Road, on the border of Laval-sur-le-Lac and Laval-Ouest.

Crimes against the person investigators from the Laval Police Service are continuing their investigation to try to understand how the vehicle ended up in the water.

"All hypotheses will be verified at this level," said Landry.