Direct route between Bonaventure metro station and Gare Centrale REM station opens

Commuters using the Montreal metro and/or REM light-rail line will now have a more direct way to get between the Bonaventure station and Gare Centrale.

Before Friday, commuters using the REM (Réseau express métropolitain) line had to make a long detour to reach the Bonaventure and Central Station.

Now, however, a passage is open with new indicators and personnel on hand to direct passengers between the two.

A staircase now connects the Bonaventure metro station and REM Gare Centrale. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)

For the time being, the link can only be accessed by a staircase, which allows access in both directions between the two platforms.

Fuller access, including rails and elevators for wheelchairs, will be opened at a later date.