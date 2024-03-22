MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Direct route between Bonaventure metro station and Gare Centrale REM station opens

    Access to the Gare Centrale REM station just got easier from Bonaventure metro after a passageway was opened. (Scott Prouse, CTV News) Access to the Gare Centrale REM station just got easier from Bonaventure metro after a passageway was opened. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)
    Commuters using the Montreal metro and/or REM light-rail line will now have a more direct way to get between the Bonaventure station and Gare Centrale.

    Before Friday, commuters using the REM (Réseau express métropolitain) line had to make a long detour to reach the Bonaventure and Central Station.

    Now, however, a passage is open with new indicators and personnel on hand to direct passengers between the two.

    A staircase now connects the Bonaventure metro station and REM Gare Centrale. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)

    For the time being, the link can only be accessed by a staircase, which allows access in both directions between the two platforms.

    Fuller access, including rails and elevators for wheelchairs, will be opened at a later date. 

