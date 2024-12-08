This Ontario family's car was stolen in Montreal with their dog still in it

Hope turned to heartache for the DiRago family at an impound lot in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Park-Extension borough today.

The Ontario family's trip to the city for their grandson's hockey tournament took a devastating turn yesterday. Their car was stolen, with their dog inside. While police have found the former, their furry family member is still missing.

"I actually hope that whoever had to steal a car decides they have to do the right thing and take care of her if they have her," said an emotional Naomi DiRago.

Their nightmare started at Fairview Point Claire Saturday.

The mall parking lot is Quebec's top car theft location, according to crime data analyzed by CTV News in November. This year alone,156 cars have been reported stolen from the lot.

That’s where the DiRagos left their silver Toyota RAV4, with their beloved Bella inside, while they shopped.

When they came back outside, both were gone, says Rocco DiRago.

"Our hearts were really, really sore at that time, for sure," he said.

"We knew we weren’t going to be very long, so we knew she would be safe, and we parked at the outskirts of the parking lot so we weren’t going to get hit by another car," added his wife.

Bella is a small, short-haired, husky/chihuahua mix. She’s just four months old, weighs four and a half kilograms and wears a red collar.

Police say car trackers can help in a worst-case scenario.

"You can have the anti-theft bar. It can be dissuasive or slow down the criminals. You can also have a protector for your smart key," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

The DiRagos say they would love nothing more than to have her back for Christmas.

"We're hopeful. This is a time of hope, this time of year."

They’re holding out for a holiday miracle.

The family invites anyone who has information on Bella to e-mail ready4itnoni@gmail.com.