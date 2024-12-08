After first snowfalls, Quebec expects rain Wednesday

Much of Quebec was covered with a bed of snow over the weekend, which is expected to melt throughout the week thanks to forecast rainfall, before freezing again, according to Environment Canada.

Winter lovers will likely enjoy another few cold, snowy days before precipitation gradually turns to rain on Wednesday. Freezing rain is possible during the changeover, leading to icy and slippery roads.

Ponding of water is likely on roads and in low-lying areas, and a significant rise in the flow and level of certain bodies of water is expected. Strong winds will accompany the rainfall.

Quebecers in the Eastern Gaspé Peninsula, Anticosti and the North Shore between Port-Cartier and Natashquan could see breaking waves due to high tides and strong winds.

Finally, a rapid drop in temperatures on Thursday could lead flash-freezing.