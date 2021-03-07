MONTREAL -- “My name is Pierre Paquette and I am a milkman.”

That sentence may seem like a bit of a throwback – after all, it's been years since having your dairy products delivered to your front door was the norm. But Paquette's bringing the job back into vogue out of necessity.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Paquette was still making deliveries, albeit of a commercial sort. In March, the economy shut down and his business was hit hard.

“I lost 80 per cent of my business and I said 'Wow, what can I do?' My wife had a good idea to maybe have home deliveries,” he said.

Paquette got to work building a website and the orders came rushing in. He has no plans to look back once the pandemic dies down.

“After the pandemic, I hope I will have my commercial back and after that I will stay in what I do with my website deliveries,” he said. “I hope everybody will stay with me.”

So far, he has a loyal customer base of more than 60 households a week. Among them is Talia Brott.

“It's amazing and, not only that, it's more affordable,” she said. “His prices are less expensive than what I was paying at the grocery store, so I'm saving money and it gets delivered right to the doorstep.”

That's especially convenient for the mother of three considering grocery stores have been limiting milk sales to two cartons per person.

“That was really difficult. We go through 14 cartons a week of three per cent and one per cent milk,” she said. “We were going to the grocery store sometimes twice a day.”

Paquette believes his business idea is a winner and one that will continue to grow.

“I will retire with that. I'm 45-years-old and if everything is good, I will retire with that.”