MONTREAL -- More than 4.2 million clients of the Desjardins credit union had their personal information exposed during a data breach - significantly more than the 2.7 million reported to have been affected when the incident was first announced in June.

Desjardins on Friday announced that the Surete du Quebec informed the credit union on Thursday of the revised number of clients in Quebec and Ontario believed to have been affected.

The 4.2 million figure represents personal banking clients; Desjardins said it does not have information at this time about business clients affected by the breach.

The SQ says there remains but one suspect in the data breach, the Caisse said.

In July, Desjardins announced that all customers, whether they were affected or not by the data breach, would be given free Desjardins fraud and identity protection services. On Friday the credit union said it would be extending that to offer five years of free credit monitoring services provided by Equifax.

L'Autorie des marches financiers, Quebec's securities regulator, said it was made aware of the latest numbers yesterday by Desjardins, and that it is closely monitoring what it called a "very serious" situation.

Desjardins said there has been no spike in reported fraud among its clients since the data breach was announced June 20.

This is a developing story that will be updated.