

CTV Montreal Staff





Weeks after the Desjardins data theft, where a former employee is accused of stealing and selling the social insurance numbers and other personal information of 2.9 million people, the company is taking steps to help victims.

The company will provide legal help to customers whose identities get stolen, including up to $50,000 in reimbursement for expenses relates to the theft.

But those affected by the theft will have to live with being victims.

"As far as the information theft itself, yeah it's too late. You can't put the toothpaste back into the toothpaste tube," said Elias Makos, CTV News digital analyst.

"This is a huge, massive data breach but everyone can have their information stolen and be a victim of identity theft."

The worst part is that the theft happened at all.

"One employee, one rogue employee, should never have enough power to do all of this without a flag popping up somewhere," said Makos.

For more on what the Federal government and other companies should be doing about data theft, the class-action lawsuit against Apple, and the security risks of FaceApp, watch the interview.