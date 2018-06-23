

The Canadian Press





Montrealers looking to enjoy an alcoholic beverage over the Fete Nationale long weekend were relieved to find the stores open on Saturday, despite the threat of managers to strike.

In recent days, 5,500 employees of Quebec’s 400 SAQ branches voted on a six-day strike mandate but as of Saturday, the counting of votes had yet to be completed.

The results of the vote are expected to be posted on the SAQ’s union’s website on Sunday night.

According to the union, the participation rate in the vote was 54.6 per cent.

Last week, union officials floated the idea of walking off the job during the long weekend, but a longer than expected voting process ended that possibility. After votes were cast, the ballot boxes had to be sent to Montreal for counting, with the last one only arriving late on Friday night.

The SAQ union’s collective agreement expired on March 31, 2017 and negotiations have carried on for 16 months.

The main stumbling blocks have been over weekend work-life balancing schedules and the precarious position of part-time employees.