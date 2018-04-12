

CTV Montreal





A pyrotechincal team from the Valcartier army base in Quebec made their way to Longueuil Thursday, after an old military shell was uncovered in a field during construction.

The projectile was seized by the dispatched team and taken back to the base for analysis.

A lot the size of three football fields located at d'Auvergne and St. Charles Est is currently being cleared by workers for a private contractor.

They were doing excavation work on Thursday morning around 9 a.m. when the shell was discovered underground, measuring approximately 2 feet long and about 6-7 inches in circumference at the base.

The contractor contacted Longueil police, who in turn contacted the Canadian Armed Forces.

The team of analysts at Valcartier will assess the shell to determine if it's still "active" - meaning at risk of combustion.

The location of the dig is the site where a munitions factory stood during WWI and WWII. The factory itself has been gone for years, and the lot used as a dumping site.

National Defense was also advised.

The lot is being transformed into a green space, contractors said. The current owners do not plan to build on the lot - just clean it up for residents to use.

Longueuil police would not disclose the name of the company that owns the land.