Debunked: Oratory reverses claims, says it allowed rowdy event that drew criticism online

A landmark church in Montreal is reversing its previous claims that a video showing a rowdy event on its steps was fake.

On Sunday, a video went viral online that some thought depicted a large bonfire on the steps of Saint Joseph’s Oratory. People are also seen dancing and singing.

Several commenters on the online posts called participants disrespectful to the building, which also serves as the tomb for Saint Brother André – a renowned Catholic faith healer. Some insinuated the event was anti-Christian.

CTV News reached out to the Oratory on Sunday to ask if it was aware of the event but a spokesperson said staff were unable to find any evidence of it, nor did any of the priests or nuns living nearby report hearing it.

That led the church to float a hypothesis that the video was faked by splicing different videos together.

However, that theory has since been debunked. It seems management of the church had not asked the security guards who were on shift on Saturday night.

"Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal wishes to provide clarification regarding the video posted on social media during the weekend," read a statement from the church to CTV.

"A team of soccer players and some of their supporters showed up at Saint Joseph's Oratory on Saturday," the statement continued. "They asked the security guards if they could take some photos and videos on the outside steps in front of the basilica, which the officers allowed."

"Due to the minor nature of the event, leaders of Saint Joseph's Oratory were informed by security officers upon return from the Labour Day holiday."

A spokesperson also said the bright light in the video, which some online assumed was a bonfire, was just a flare – which could explain why staff couldn't find evidence of a fire on its steps.

"The group's visit lasted only a few minutes, (and) no damage was caused," said the spokesperson, who called the video "confusing."

-- Published with files from CTV's Lillian Roy