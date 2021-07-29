MONTREAL -- Partygoers will have something to look forward to in Montreal this fall with îleSoniq announcing the lineup for a weekend concert featuring some big names in Canada’s electronic music scene.

After the pandemic forced the promoter to postpone its 2021 summer festival, organizers have announced a “redux” edition of the outdoor event, taking place Sept. 24 to 26 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Canadian music producers Deadmau5 and Loud Luxury are among the acts performing at the three-day event, along with other big names like Zeds Dead, Sam Feldt and Rezz.

Tickets for Redux go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. and start at $79. Organizers noted on Twitter that there will be limited capacity.

The Quebec government announced earlier this week that capacity limits for large outdoor events will be increased to 15,000 people as of Aug. 1.

The festival has yet to announce its lineup for the 2022 festival, scheduled to take place Aug. 4 to 6, 2022.

The full lineup of îleSoniq Redux includes: Deadmau5, Testpilot, Paul Kalkbrenner, Spencer Brown, Le Youth, Hickey & Kalo, Rezz, Zeds Dead, Phaseone, Eprom, Nostalgix, Sam Lamar, Izzy Vadim, Flix, Bensley, Loud Luxury, Sam Feldt, Regard, Domeno, Cloverdale, Castnowski and Dave Summit.

More information about the festival is available at ilesoniq.com