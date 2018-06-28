

CTV Montreal





Rita de Santis, the MNA and former cabinet minister who has represented the Bourassa-Sauve riding since 2012, won’t run in October’s provincial election, CTV News has confirmed.

De Santis has not yet given the reason for her retirement from political life.

Prior to entering politics, De Santis worked as an attorney and has served on the advisory board for the McGill University Faculty of Law.

From 2016 to 2017, she served as minister responsible for access to information and the reform of democratic institutions under Premier Philippe Couillard.

De Santis is the latest Liberal MNA to announce they won’t seek re-election. Among those who have said they plan to depart politics are Tourism Minister Julie Boulet, Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux, Intergovernmenal Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Fournier, Immigration Minister David Heurtel, Native Affairs Minister Geoff Kelley and Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee.