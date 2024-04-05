DDO restaurant offering free meals to those in need during Ramadan

During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide fast from dawn until dusk — no food or water, and breaking that fast at the end of the day is with an important meal.

A Dollard-des-Ormeaux restaurant is offering free meals to those in need.

In the kitchen, Chef Asad Aly at Khanjee Restaurant on Sources Boulevard is cooking up fresh hot food to break the fast. Khanjee has only been open for seven months, but giving is part of the co-owners' philosophy, says Yasir Zaidi.

"All the owners have been involved in different charitable drives with the mosques, cultural centres over the years. We are involved with them and we've been doing this in our day-to-day life as well."

Every night they invite the community to gather and eat.

"Ramadan itself is a blessed month ... the essence of Ramadan is the spirit of giving," Zaidi said.

He says he and his fellow co-owners don't want anyone left out, so they created a pay-it-forward system.

"You enter the restaurant and can grab a coupon for a paid-for meal. Give it to the person on the counter, and within 15 minutes, you'll have your box, and they can take it out. We don't discriminate. It's not just for Muslims. It's for the whole community," Zaidi explained.

Clients in the restaurant have responded with contributions.

"They tell us don't say no to anyone. It's already a hard time, and everyone in the community knows. But with inflation in the economy, the least you could do is have someone come and have a decent meal," Zaidi said.

Visitors can choose what they would like from a few options.

"We are hailing from the northern part of Pakistan where we bring the cuisine, which is prominent in that part of the world with their special steel pots and charcoal barbecues, which comes in chicken, lamb and beef," Zaidi said.

He says the food, art and spirit of Khanjee bring Pakistani heritage and culture to Quebec.

Ramadan ends next week.