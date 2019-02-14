

CTV Montreal





Across the country, people were using Valentine's Day to remember the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

An event called Love in Action took place at Dawson College Thursday night.

It was a community feast featuring words and performances from elders, activists and singers.

The message of the night was that love works in solidarity with eliminating the causes of suffering.

Valentine's Day commemorations of this sort started in Vancouver in 1991 after a Coast Salish woman was murdered and the case received very little media attention.