Hundreds of Montrealers brave sub-zero temperatures during downtown Women's March
In Montreal, over 200 demonstrators of all ages gathered at Jardins Gamelin, touting hand-painted signs and dressed in layers to stave off the glacial cold. (Kelly Greig/CTV Montreal)
Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for the Women's March, and they're gathering, too, in spots around the world. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:12AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 2:24PM EST
Thousands across Canada are expected to participate in the third annual Women's March today in a bid to call attention to violence against women.
Across the country, marches are taking place that will also feature speakers, music and art related to women's issues.
The movement started in the U.S. following President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.
Marches across the world, including in Canada, were organized in solidarity with those marching in Washington, D.C.
The movement also works towards protecting reproductive rights and acknowledging issues faced by the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people, immigrants, workers and people with disabilities.
In Montreal, over 200 demonstrators of all ages gathered at Jardins Gamelin, touting hand-painted signs and dressed in layers to stave off the glacial cold.
Participants at the local rally said their main concerns are the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) movement, the wage gap, equal opportunity, violence against women, girls' education, and misogynist rhetoric.
Some of the younger participants called for gender parity in the workplace.
“I don’t think it’s fair that mostly boys work on machines,I want to do that too” #WomensMarch2019 @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/F26ocX1eaK— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 19, 2019
More to come.
