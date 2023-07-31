Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant

A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) reports that 54-year-old Marc Gauthier was in possession of a loaded prohibited firearm when he was arrested.

The SPVQ said that a BOLO for Gauthier was issued earlier in July by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) because he was on the run from a prison sentence of more than 41 years in connection with the commission of multiple violent crimes and firearms offences.

#ARRESTATION | Le SPVQ a procédé à l'arrestation de Marc Gauthier, 54 ans, alors que ce dernier était recherché pour un mandat pancanadien. Lors de son arrestation, il était en possession d’une arme à feu prohibée chargée. https://t.co/n9eb8fpNZK pic.twitter.com/v85HFb5ejm — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) July 31, 2023

Last Saturday, SPVQ investigators, assisted by members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), who had been informed that the fugitive was in Quebec City, arrested him in Old Quebec.

Gauthier was due to appear in court on Monday charged with possession of a firearm. He is then expected to be returned to Ontario for further criminal court proceedings.