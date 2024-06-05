Cyclist seriously injured in Montreal after collision with car
A cyclist is seriously injured after a collision with a car on Tuesday in Montreal.
Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 9 p.m. about the incident at the intersection of Rachel and Saint-Dominique streets in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
When officers arrived on the scene, the cyclist, a 36-year-old man, was on the ground and appeared to have serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.
“According to preliminary information, the car was travelling westbound on Rachel Street and when it reached the intersection with Saint-Dominique Street it made a right-hand turn,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. “That's when the impact occurred with the cyclist who was travelling east on Rachel Street in the bike path."
A security perimeter was set up, and the investigation is ongoing.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent again': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.
BREAKING Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate’s 2007 murder
An Italian court re-convicted Amanda Knox of slander on Wednesday, even after she was exonerated in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
NEW Has Canada experienced a Trump bump in immigration from the U.S.?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
NEW How the weather in space affects the Earth's skies
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
opinion What high earners should do to manage their wealth and save time
In his latest personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew has advice for high earners who should consider wealth and time management strategies to create even greater financial freedom for themselves.
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
'Honest mistake': Freeland on PBO carbon tax analysis error, dodges when asked about muzzling watchdog
Amid renewed scrutiny over the cost of Canada's consumer carbon tax, following a miscalculation by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by the Liberal policy, calling the error an 'honest mistake.'
Concerns about rats running rampant in Waterloo, Ont.
Waterloo, Ont. seems to have a rat problem. What residents and business owners are seeing on the streets.
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
He was the 'pillar of our family,' says daughter of man killed in Rexdale shooting
He was a loving husband, a devoted father of seven, and a beloved grandfather of 12.
-
Ontario man's $4,000 e-bike gets stolen, but insurance only covers $1,000
An Ontario senior whose $4,000 e-bike was recently stolen says his insurance policy only covered a quarter of its value.
-
Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT 'One day heat event': Ottawa to sweat through the hottest day of the year today with a high of 32 C
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, saying a "one day heat event" will begin this afternoon and end on Thursday.
-
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and several others were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Hawkesbury.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa extreme pogo sticker jumps into the Britain's Got Talent semifinals
Duncan Murray, professional extreme pogo sticker, made it to the semifinals on Britain's Got Talent. Now back in Ottawa, he's inspiring young people with The Duncan Pogo Show.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Thefts on the rise in downtown Halifax
Downtown Halifax is a prime retail location with heavy foot traffic, but in recent years rising thefts have significantly impacted businesses.
-
Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
-
Northern Ontario’s population surges at record rate
Our region’s population is growing at record numbers, according to recent Statistics Canada numbers, with many communities seeing their highest influx of residents in years.
-
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
London
-
Jury returns with verdict at disturbing child sexual abuse case
After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.
-
'More weapons are being seen in smaller towns': Significant seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc
Two traffic stops, two significant weapons seizures in Strathroy-Caradoc.
-
Person on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
Kitchener
-
Concerns about rats running rampant in Waterloo, Ont.
Waterloo, Ont. seems to have a rat problem. What residents and business owners are seeing on the streets.
-
Crews battle flames at abandoned Cambridge building
Firefighters put out flames at an abandoned Cambridge building on Tuesday evening.
-
THEMUSEUM requests more funding, while regional council looks to cut 2025 property tax increase
Regional council is looking at ways to cut down the projected 12.8 per cent tax hike in 2025.
Windsor
-
A life-changing moment for a Windsor family
What’s old is new again and will be a great help to Ifeome Ihedioha’s family.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
-
'High-risk' missing 27-year-old man sought by police
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing for about two months.
Barrie
-
80th anniversary of D-Day commemorated in Barrie
To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Barrie is holding a parade in the downtown core on June 6.
-
Motorist trying to avoid hitting turtle causes multi-vehicle collision: OPP
Police say charges are pending after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Waubaushene that forced the closure of the northbound lanes through the area.
-
More speed cameras coming to Barrie
A relatively new but already controversial program in Barrie cracking down on drivers with a heavy foot is getting expanded.
Vancouver
-
Stranded and dying: B.C. cancer patient’s family calls for improvements to ferry service
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
-
'I'd like some answers': B.C. woman's personal information leaked in cyberattack
A Metro Vancouver woman says she’s looking for answers weeks after a cyberattack where some of her personal health information was breached.
-
Crews knock down fire at East Vancouver restaurant
Thick black smoke could be seen in parts of East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon as crews battled a fire at a restaurant.
Vancouver Island
-
Machete-wielding woman charged after allegedly taking taxi on multi-city ride in B.C.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
-
Budget pressures mean Sooke school bus fees returning next year
The Sooke School District is bringing back school bus fees to help address a $2.8-million budget shortfall.
-
Business partner of twice-disbarred B.C. lawyer liable for negligent misrepresentations to investors
A B.C. woman who was the business partner of a disgraced former lawyer has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 to a group of investors who provided funds for the law firm's ill-fated expansion plans.
Winnipeg
-
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
-
'We're building the city for the future': Improving Route 90 could cost Winnipeg over $586M: Report
A preliminary report outlining the costs associated with improving Route 90, and widening Kenaston Boulevard, has been released – and it’s expected to cost a pretty penny.
-
Child sexually assaulted on playground, Winnipeg police investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating after an elementary school-aged child was sexually assaulted on a playground over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Colleen Klein, wife of Ralph Klein, has died at age 83
Colleen Klein has died. Her daughter, Lisa Pinder, posted the news on social media late Tuesday afternoon.
-
City's sale of Midfield Heights properties has started
Parcels of a prime 24-acre site went up for sale to developers by the City of Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Edmonton
-
'Respect their privacy': McDavid keeps his cool as he's mobbed by fans during beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Tornado tears through Alberta farmyard, no injuries reported
No one was injured after a tornado hit a farmyard and house south of Camrose on Monday.
-
'Worth it': Oilers' Stanley Cup veterans embrace long, gruelling road to Final
Experience handling pressure is one of the benefits players who've been this far in the playoffs bring to teams in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says.
Regina
-
'More accessible to all women': Dress for Success Regina celebrates grand opening at new location
It is the beginning of a new era for Regina’s Dress for Success program, a non profit organization which aims to help women and non-binary individuals gain economic independence in a variety of ways, including providing professional attire.
-
Riders add CFL veteran Marcus Sayles on defence
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles.
-
Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
Saskatoon
-
'Dangerous and unsafe workplaces': Saskatoon Public Library workers vote for job action
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.
-
Saskatchewan borrowers up for mortgage renewal weighing stressful decision
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
-
They might honk back: Saskatoon drivers are dodging gaggles of geese and goslings
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.