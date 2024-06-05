Cyclist seriously injured in Montreal after collision with car

A cyclist is seriously injured after a collision with a car on Tuesday in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 9 p.m. about the incident at the intersection of Rachel and Saint-Dominique streets in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

When officers arrived on the scene, the cyclist, a 36-year-old man, was on the ground and appeared to have serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.

“According to preliminary information, the car was travelling westbound on Rachel Street and when it reached the intersection with Saint-Dominique Street it made a right-hand turn,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. “That's when the impact occurred with the cyclist who was travelling east on Rachel Street in the bike path."

A security perimeter was set up, and the investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2024.