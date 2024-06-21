MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in TMR

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A cyclist was sent to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Mount Royal.

    Police received a 911 call at around 7 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Portland Avenue and Lombard Crescent where they found the cyclist, a 52-year-old woman, on the ground semi-conscious. She was hospitalized with a serious head injury, said police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

    The cyclist was on the sidewalk along Lombard when, for an unknown reason, "she lost control of her bike" and collided with a nearby vehicle, according to Dubuc.

    Police are waiting for an update on her condition in hospital.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News