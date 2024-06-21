Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in TMR

A cyclist was sent to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Mount Royal.

Police received a 911 call at around 7 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Portland Avenue and Lombard Crescent where they found the cyclist, a 52-year-old woman, on the ground semi-conscious. She was hospitalized with a serious head injury, said police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

The cyclist was on the sidewalk along Lombard when, for an unknown reason, "she lost control of her bike" and collided with a nearby vehicle, according to Dubuc.

Police are waiting for an update on her condition in hospital.