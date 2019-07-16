

The Canadian Press





A 43-year-old cyclist is expected to face charges after allegedly smashing the windows of a Montreal city bus last night.

Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the incident just before midnight was apparently sparked because the cyclist felt the city bus was following him too closely.

Police believe the bicycle itself or a bike lock was used to smash the windows.

The Montreal Transit Corp. driver was the only occupant at the time and was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Several side windows and the windshield of the bus were smashed, and it had to be taken out of service.

Police say the man could face charges that include mischief and uttering threats.