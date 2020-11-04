QUEBEC CITY -- The Legault government is sending a serious warning to customers who want to eat in restaurants that defy public health prohibitions.

They will be subject to fines just like rogue gym goers did last week.

Two restaurants in Saguenay have said they will defy health rules by opening their dining room, even if the region has just moved into the red zone, the maximum alert, due to the progression of the pandemic in the area.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault, warned restaurateurs on Wednesday that they must follow the guidelines.

At a morning news conference, she warned that customers who choose to eat in these establishments would facing hefty fines.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.