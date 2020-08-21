MONTREAL -- Canadian delivery company Canpar Express experienced a ransomware attack Wednesday, and the company is investigating as customers complain about deliveries on hold.

The company's website is now inaccessible. A single page describing the attack is the only notice on the site.

"Canpar Express was the target of a ransomware attack that impacted some of our systems," the message reads on its site. "We continue to meet most customer shipping needs, and we are not aware of any misuse of client information. Out of an abundance of caution, we want to make our clients aware of the incident, should you be experiencing any issues."

It is currently impossible to track a package on the website or schedule a delivery or pick up.

Social media users have begun posting that orders are being held, and shipments backed up.

"We use Canpar for basically everything going out company wide, and it's been very annoying having to hold orders that we can't ship out," reads one post referencing the hack.

CTV News contacted Canpar, and an employee who was not permitted to give their name said the company could provide no further information on the attack and the effects it might have on deliveries and staffing.

The employee said the company was working as fast as possible to correct the issue.

"Upon learning of the incident, we immediately began an investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist in the process," reads the site. "We have taken steps to contain and remediate the issue and are taking all necessary steps to help prevent a similar occurrence in the future."