CTV Montreal awarded RTDNA award for "Continuing Coverage" of asylum seekers
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 9:42PM EDT
CTV Montreal was recognized at the Radio-Television Digital News Association of Canada awards Saturday.
The station took home the Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage for "Over the Line: Life Through the Eyes of Asylum Seekers."
The collection of reports explored 2017's unprecedented influx of asylum seekers crossing into Quebec at the Lacolle border.
From the tent city at Roxham Road, the makeshift shelter erected at the Big O, to following refugees as they attempted to rebuild their lives, "Over the Line" covered several facets of the immigration calamity.
The RTDNA honours the best journalism in every region in the country.
