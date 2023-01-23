Crews respond to major fire near Hwy. 13 in Montreal

Emergency crews are responding to a major fire Monday evening at a building near Highway 13 in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

Thick plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing from the burning building.

A viewer sent this video of a major fire by Highway 13 in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/u97LOvV5d7 — Joe Lofaro (@giuseppelo) January 24, 2023

The three-alarm fire is near Pitfield and Thimens boulevards, near Henri Bourassa Boulevard, according to the Montreal fire service.

The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal is asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.