

CTV Montreal





A South shore woman got the scare of her life Friday morning while she was visiting a doctor at the CHUM hospital.

At 9 a.m., she was waiting in the hallway on the 12th floor when a crane swung into a window and shattered it.

No one was injured but the woman, who recently underwent heart surgery, said she was badly startled.

It’s still not known what caused the crane operator to lose control.