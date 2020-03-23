MONTREAL -- Quebecers will continue to be able to procure alcohol and cannabis at the government-run stores that sell them, which will not be closed as part of a widespread shutdown of non-essential businesses in Quebec.

Premier Francois Legault announced the closing, as of midnight tomorrow and until April 13, of all non-essential businesses in the province in hopes of stemming the spread of COVID-19.

But even before the official government list of essential services and businesses that can continue to operate was released. the SAQ and SQDC, Quebec's official purveyors of alcohol and cannabis, announced they will remain open, albeit with a limit on the number of clients permitted at any given time to respect physical distancing guidelines.

�� LES SUCCURSALES DE LA SAQ DEMEURENT OUVERTES, mais il faudra limiter le nombre de personnes de manière à respecter la distanciation sociale. Nous vous invitons à privilégier l’achat en ligne. Pour en savoir plus:https://t.co/X43AmJvfQT — SAQ Nouvelles (@SAQnouvelles) March 23, 2020

Toutes les succursales SQDC DEMEURENT OUVERTES. Nous invitons nos clients à respecter la distanciation sociale et nos mesures de mitigation en succursale https://t.co/tIpRXbV8lh ou à privilégier les commandes en ligne avec la livraison dans un bureau de poste près de chez eux. pic.twitter.com/XOT4XydrLT — La_SQDC (@La_SQDC) March 23, 2020

The SAQ announced this past weekend that it would be closing its stores on Sunday throughout the pandemic. Earlier it announced it would no longer accept cash payments.

While SQDC and SAQ stores will remain open, both agencies recommend that customers order online rather than coming in to a store.