MONTREAL -- The SAQ announced that starting March 22, all of its stores will be closed on Sundays for an indeterminate period to give employees experiencing fatigue time to recover.

"Our extraordinary teams have been giving their all for several days under difficult and trying circumstances,” said SAQ President and Chief Executive Officer Catherine Dagenais. “I thank them from the bottom of my heart. It is now time for them to rest and be with their families.”

The SAQ has been operating with reduced staff since the closure of schools and daycares. Stores will reopen on Mondays at noon after being sanitized and restocked in the morning.

Customers are encouraged to shop online at SAQ.com or through the mobile app.

Canada Post delivery for purchases is also available, and all fees will be donated to the Food Banks of Quebec.

Previously, the SAQ reduced its store hours with stores opening no earlier than 10 a.m. and closing no later than 6 p.m.