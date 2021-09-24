Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital increases to 24 infections
Published Friday, September 24, 2021 8:54AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 24, 2021 9:27AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital Centre in Montreal is getting worse.
The regional health authority has confirmed 18 patients have now tested positive, in addition to six employees.
That's up from the 10 positive cases reported among patients over the weekend.
Infection control measures have been stepped up and visits to the affected area of the hospital are suspended for now.
