MONTREAL -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Quebec surpassed 350,000 Saturday when the province reported 1,101 new infections.

The total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is now 350,874, including 330,362 people who are reported to have recovered.

The average number of cases per day in the past week is now 1,011, and the Quebec Institute of Public Health reporting there are 9,579 active cases in the province.

Quebec also added seven deaths due to the disease, including one in the past 24 hours, five between April 24 and April 29, and one before April 24.

Since the pandemic began, the province reports that 10,933 people have died due to COVID-19.

After dropping below 600 hospitalizations for the first time since April 9 on Friday, the province reported that there are 14 fewer patients in Quebec hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19 for a total of 578. Of those, 159 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of five.

On April 29, 39,285 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

As more age groups are approved for vaccination appointments in Quebec, the province reported Saturday that 63,633 more vaccine doses were administered including 62,406 in the past 24 hours, and 1,227 before April 30.

In total, 3,167,659 vaccinations have been administered, which means that since the campaign began, 36.3 per cent of the province's population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Quebec said it has received 3,448,799 doses in total and that 13,960 Moderna doses were received Friday and 12,870 from Pfizer.