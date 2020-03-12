MONTREAL -- Montreal Universities are reacting to the spread of COVID-19.

In a post on the "coronavirus update" page on its website early Thursday evening, McGill University said that classes and exams are suspended on Friday while school officials decide how to react to the Quebec government's ban on large gatherings. Premier Francois Legault earlier banned all groups of 250 people or more province-wide prompting widespread event cancellations and postponements.

The university also cancelled all "on-campus events likely to attract more than 250 participants" until at least Monday.

Later on Friday evening, the university removed the section stating that it was cancelling classes. But a spokesperson for the school has confirmed that classes are suspended on Friday.

At Universite de Montreal, school officials cancelled classes and all other university gatherings larger than 250 people, pending further notice.

Concordia University said it was "actively monitoring and following the recommendation of public health authorities" and deploying "hand sanitizers at elevators and entrances of campus buildings and a renewed handwashing awareness campaign in all campus washrooms."

Yesterday, UQAM said it was also following virus developments. The university said it had already suspended academic activities in China, Iran and in South Korea. But starting on Wednesday, it was suspending new international exchanges and discouraging international and even domestic travel by its students.

This is a developing story that will be updated.