COVID-19 in Quebec: More than 2,000 hospitalizations, 22 more deaths

All indicators related to COVID-19 are on the rise, according to the latest government report released Tuesday, which shows that the 2,000 hospitalization mark has once again been passed.

Twenty-two more patients have been hospitalized since Monday, bringing the total to 2,021 for the first time in several weeks. Of these patients, 673 are being treated specifically for COVID-19.

Nine more people arein the intensive care unit, which now stands at 63, with 36 of those hospitalized due to the disease.

There has also been a sharp increase in deaths: 22 more people have died from COVID-19, including five in the last 24 hours. Fourteen Quebecers died between two and seven days ago, and three died more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,485 deaths have been recorded in the province.

The number of cases has remained above 1,000, as it was last week, at 1,217 -- a figure that is certainly underestimated since screening centres are reserved for priority clients only.

The 147 positive cases detected on Monday by rapid tests must also be taken into account.

According to the ministry, the rate of positivity is 11.1 per cent.

Only 10,635 Quebecers received a COVID-19 vaccination Monday.



