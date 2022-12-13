Quebec to offer free antiviral flu drug in pharmacies
With flu season in full swing, Quebec's health ministry will soon make an antiviral drug freely available at pharmacies in the hopes that it helps take the pressure off of crowded doctor's offices and emergency rooms.
But in order to get the treatment, you'll have to take no less than three tests and then get a prescription from a health-care professional.
Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that "in the coming days" all pharmacies will offer Oseltamivir for free. The oral drug, also known under its brand name, Tamiflu, is prescribed for people who are at risk of serious complications from the flu.
While it's being made available for free, Quebecers who have flu-like symptoms will have to go through a few steps. First, they must take a free rapid antigen test to eliminate the possibility of COVID-19.
If the test is negative, they will have to make an appointment at a designated screening centre to take a "more sensitive COVID-19 test" as well as a test for influenza.
People can make appointments for screening centres on the government's online portal, Clic Santé, or by calling 1-877-644-4545.
If the final test is positive for influenza, patients need to consult a doctor, pharmacist or nurse practitioner who will decide whether they are eligible for the antiviral drug. The health-care professional can prescribe Tamiflu based on an individual's needs and potential reactions to other medications.
"Expanding access to these drugs is a major step forward in our efforts to improve the management of people at risk of complications. We can thus hope to reduce certain medical consultations and hospitalizations," Dubé said in a news release on Tuesday.
"I would also like to commend the pharmacists for their contribution to these efforts. In my opinion, this is a significant optimization of our management approaches, and it comes at the right time, in a context where the needs are great."
In late November, Quebec made the flu vaccine free for everyone. The shot was previously only free for those at risk of serious infection, while the rest of the population had to pay out of pocket.
The move was done to curb the surge in Quebec emergency rooms, which are currently battling with a mix of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
The roll-out of free flu antiviral drugs comes as public health officials in the province say the number of flu infections in Quebec may have reached a plateau.
Experts from the Institut national de santé publique (INSPQ) released data on Monday that showed the rate of positive influenza tests dropped slightly last week from 27 per cent to 25.2 per cent.
The vast majority of the cases were related to influenza A — which often is the first strain to strike in the fall — as influenza B appears to be gaining more ground. Even though the latter strain is increasing in numbers, the number of cases remains relatively low.
With files from The Canadian Press
