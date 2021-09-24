MONTREAL -- Public health officials are recommending residents in private retirement homes in several regions of Quebec wear a mask when moving from place to place, using the elevator or spending time in indoor common spaces starting next week.

The province's health ministry notes in a news release Friday the new measure will come into effect on Sept. 27 in the following regions due to a rise of COVID-19 cases:

Mauricie and Center-du-Québec

Eastern Townships

Montreal

Outaouais

Laval

Lanaudière

Laurentians

Montérégie

Chaudière-Appalaches (the MRCs of Appalaches, Beauce-Sartigan, Robert-Cliche and Etchemins)

The government adds the list of regions could change depending on the epidemiological situation.

Currently, the government's health measures indicate that "adequately protected" residents are not required to distance or wear a mask when gathering privately in their rental unit and in common areas.

In Nunavik, the regional board may adopt the mask requirement at their own discretion.